Pope and Norman in Run-Off for Republican Nomination for 5th District Seat

There will be a run off in two weeks for the Republican nomination for the Fifth Congressional District between Representatives Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman, both of York county. Archie Parnell won the Democratic nomination for the June special election to fill the seat of former congressman Mick Mulvaney. In Kershaw County Tom Mullikin of Camden was the leading vote getter in the Republican primary but he failed to make the run off. In Kershaw County Sheri Few of Lugoff came in fifth. The special primary run off between Pope and Norman will take place on Tuesday, May 16th.