End-of-year schedule for KCSD schools announced

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) has announced its end-of-year schedule.

The school district will have half days for students on May 25 and 26, the last two days of student attendance for this school year. Three-year-old and four-year-old students will not attend on those two days. School breakfasts and lunches will be served to students, and teachers and staff will work regular hours on May 25 and 26. Early dismissal on the last two days facilitates high school exam schedules and records completion at all schools.

High school graduation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at all three of the district’s high schools: Camden High School, Lugoff-Elgin High School and North Central High School. This is a Records Day for KCSD employees.

Dismissal times for students on May 25 and May 26 will vary from school to school due to bus routing: