KCSD Superintendent Morgan finalist for SC Superintendent of the Year Award

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Frank Morgan was one of three finalists for the 2018 Superintendent of the Year Award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“It is an honor for me to be a finalist, especially given the many outstanding superintendents there are in our state,” Morgan said. “I am humbled to even have been considered.”

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster received the award. The other finalist was Cherokee County School District Superintendent Quincie Moore.

During Morgan’s tenure as KCSD superintendent, the district’s graduation rate has improved significantly including closing the gap between economically disadvantaged students and other students. KCSD’s class of 2016 had the highest four-year graduation rate ever at 91.3 percent and earned an all-time record high amount of college scholarship money with over $11.9 million awarded. An innovative partnership is providing qualified Kershaw County graduates with full two-year scholarships to Central Carolina Technical College. The KCSD adult education program helped local adult learners to earn a record number of GEDs.

KCSD’s academic performance has increased including the district’s average composite score on the ACT college entrance exam outperforming the state average, ranking it in the top 20 percent of South Carolina. District results on the WorkKeys test, which measures workplace readiness, exceeded the state average and were among the best in the Midlands. Over 50 percent of the district’s schools earned Palmetto Gold and Silver awards from the State Department of Education for academic achievement and closing achievement gaps.

Also under Morgan’s leadership, KCSD achieved its highest bond rating ever, resulting in a savings of over $9.5 million in payments on existing debt. In 2016, voters gave approval to a $129 million bond referendum and a 15-year penny sales tax to fund 17 construction projects.

This is the second straight year that Morgan has been selected as a finalist for the award.