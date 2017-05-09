Lugoff Fire Explorer Team #1 in State Competition

On Saturday May 6, 2017, the Lugoff Fire Department Explorer Post competed in the first-annual Fire Escape Firefighter Explorer Competition at the SC Fire Academy. 12 teams and 84 individual Explorers competed in the statewide competition that involved team and individual segments of competition. The members of the Lugoff Explorer Team 1 that competed and won First-Place were Chandler Coleman, Hunter Sanders, Hannah Gustafson, and Briana Gainey. Brianna Gainey also earned Second Place in the state in the Female Gear Donning Segment.

All the Explorers competed in the Individual Explorer Gear Donning segments including members of Lugoff Team 2 Shane Hook, Alvin Branham, Skyler Atkinson, and John Terry III.

“I am very proud of our Explorers and for the outstanding job performed at this new event at our State Fire Academy. They displayed a very positive competitive spirit as well as a professional attitude. It is an honor to have such a fantastic Explorer group in the state and certainly a privilege to train such dedicated young people in the fire service. Lugoff Fire was very well represented at the event by our Explorers and adult staff members” Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray stated.

The SC Fire Academy hosted this first-annual Fire Escape event dedicated to fire cadets throughout SC and consisting of live fire demonstrations in downed aircraft, flammable liquids, and compressed gas fires followed by lunch and the Explorer competition. This is the fourth year Lugoff Fire-Rescue has been asked by the SC Fire Academy to coordinate an Explorer Competition at the Academy with this year being the first all-day Explorer event.