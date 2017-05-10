One Dead One in Custody Following Shooting

On May 9, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cordell Rainer (41) who lives on Elmwood Blvd. North in Elgin, SC and charged him with murder following a shooting at that residence.

At about 3:20 pm on May 9, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Rainer’s residence on Elmwood Blvd. in Elgin after he called 911 and advised that he had shot a man with whom he had been arguing during the day. Responding deputies found Rainer in his residence with his two children. Kershaw County EMS had arrived at about the same time as the deputies and they began working on the victim who had walked across the street and collapsed after being shot in the chest.

“I guess the days are gone when arguments were settled without someone getting shot,” said Sheriff Matthews. “Now we have a man dead and another charged with murder. What a shame.”

Rainer was arrested at the scene and taken to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office where he provided investigators with a statement detailing the incident. Other deputies remained at Rainer’s home where they ultimately executed a search warrant and recovered a High Point .380 pistol and two .380 caliber shell casings on the front walkway. Deputies also executed a search warrant and obtained additional evidence at the property of the house across the street where the victim collapsed.

EMS treated the victim for two gunshot wounds to the chest at the scene and en route to the hospital, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Rainer was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing during the next term of General Sessions Court. He has previously been arrested for a battery and burglary in Florida in 1997.