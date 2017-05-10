County Council Recognizes Weychem’s 50th Anniversary

(From Left to Right): Councilman Dennis Arledge, Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., Brad Branham (VP of Public Relations), Christian Bremer (COO), Chairman Julian Burns, Kevin Drost (Director of Business and Development), Philippe Robin (CEO), Councilman Ben Connell, Renee Baker (Human Resources Director), Councilman Tom Gardner, Councilman Al Bozard.

During the May 9, 2017 Kershaw County Council Meeting, WeylChem US, a chemical manufacturer headquartered in Germany, received a Proclamation by County Council honoring the company and congratulating them on 50 years of operations at their Elgin site.