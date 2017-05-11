County Council Approves Second Reading of Budget

Kershaw County Council recently gave second reading approval to the county budget for the fiscal year which begins in July. The measure passed with a unanimous vote but councilmen also approved a total of 24 amendments that involved shifting funds between various accounts. County administrator Vic Carpenter said the shifting of funds was necessary to fund the Emergency Medical Service. The budget amendments were introduced by council vice-chairman Sammie Tucker who said that funding E.M.S. is the major issue facing council in the development of a budget. County administrator Vic Carpenter said that funding of E.M.S. will result in a 5.1 millage increase. The total budget comes to almost $40 million. The budget and amendments passed with a unanimous vote. The budget faces one more reading before becoming final.