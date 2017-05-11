County Council Approves ATAX Recommendations

Kershaw County Council recently approved the recommendations of the county’s accommodations tax committee. The committee recommended grants of almost $86,000 for various tourism related organizations. Among the organizations receiving grants: the Community Medical Clinic, the Carolina Downhome Blues Festival, Historic Camden, the chamber of commerce, the National Steeplechase Museum and the South Carolina Equine Promotion Foundation. The grants were approved on a three to two vote with council chairman Julian Burns abstaining. The recommendations now become part of the county budget which faces one more reading.