Kershaw County Firefighters Deal With Thursday Afternoon Emergency at Wateree Hydro Station

Four fire stations in Kershaw County Thursday afternoon were called in Thursday afternoon to deal with a fire in the Wateree Hydro Station building.  Kershaw County emergency services director Gene Faulkenberry says that according to a spokesperson for Duke Energy a breaker box blew up.  Faulkenberry says the fire was brought under control and the Duke Energy is now assessing damage to the building.  Faulkenberry says the incident occurred between 4:30pm and 5pm Thursday, adding that there were no injuries.  The Lugoff, Blaney, Pine Grove and Doby’s Mill fire departments responded to the call.

