Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Businesses and Members

The Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards gala Friday evening and a number of businesses and individuals were recognized for their service to the chamber and to Kershaw County. Winning the small business of the year award was Dave’s Place in Lugoff. The mid-size business of year award went to Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin in Camden and the large business of the year award went to Sensor Enterprises/McDonald’s. The business partner of the year award for support of local schools went to Lugoff Automotive Group and also to Mid Carolina Credit Union. Winning the president’s award was Karen Eckford and winning the William F. Nettles award was Paul Hilton. This was the 107th annual awards gala of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce.