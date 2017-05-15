Charges to be Filed Against Driver Who Hit Kershaw County Deputy Head On

On May 13, 2017 at about 9:00pm a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a head on collision with a 1998 Honda being driven by Tony Ervin Hayes (55) who lives on Pipeline Rd. in Camden. The collision occurred on US1 near the intersection of Park Rd. The deputy was travelling northbound on US1 in the direction of Cassatt, SC with Hayes travelling in the opposite direction.

“Like the public at large, deputies are not immune from the actions of a drunk driver,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Body armor, airbags and a push guard added to the front of the patrol vehicle likely minimized injuries to the deputy. More importantly, I pray for my deputies’ safety every day and apparently God answered those prayers on Saturday night.”

Immediately following the wreck, the deputy who suffered no readily apparent severe injuries was able to get out of his vehicle and check on the condition of Hayes who was critically injured and had to be extricated from his vehicle. The deputy was transported to Kershaw Health where he was treated and released. Hayes was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where he remains in ICU with serious injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol investigated this incident and estimated that both vehicles were travelling at 55mph when Hayes crossed the center line and collided with the deputy. Once Hayes is released from the hospital the SCHP will be charging him with DUI (2nd), simple possession of marijuana and an ABC violation, following the discovery of marijuana and an open container of alcohol in Hayes’ vehicle.