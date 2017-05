Sixty students will receive GEDs and diplomas in the Kershaw County Adult Education graduation Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in ATEC’s Woolard Auditorium (874 Vocational Lane, Camden).

This year’s speaker will be North Central High School’s new Football Coach and Athletic Director Tyronne Drakeford who is returning to work at his alma mater after a successful NFL career including a Super Bowl win as part of the San Francisco 49ers.