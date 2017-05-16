ATEC STUDENTS WIN STATE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPETITION

Wyatt Cooper and Austin Quick of ATEC’s computer repair and service program placed first and second in the recent state competition for outstanding skills and knowledge in information technology services. Cooper will represent the Palmetto State in national competition this summer in Louisville, Ky.

Two Applied Technology Education Campus (ATEC) students have placed first and second in the state competition for outstanding skills and knowledge in computer information technology services.

Austin Quick won the gold medal and will represent the Palmetto State this summer in Louisville, Ky., at the national leadership conference, which is sponsored by SkillsUSA, an organization showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Wyatt Cooper won the silver medal in the state competition. Both students are seniors at Lugoff-Elgin High School

The students are enrolled in ATEC’s computer repair and service program taught by Jerry S. Taylor. “Information technology services combines content knowledge with hands-on activities that really test the students’ skills,” says Taylor. “They have to solve real-world issues such as virus removal, troubleshoot operating system issues and maintain networks. It simulates what an actual information technology technician would do daily.”

“We are very proud of these students,” says ATEC director Gordon Morris. “They have excelled not only in the classroom but also outside of the classroom in top-notch competition with their peers. I know Austin will do a good job representing our school and South Carolina at the national competition this summer.”