Jordan to be new assistant principal at Pine Tree Hill Elementary

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees selected Amy Jordan to serve as the assistant principal for Pine Tree Hill Elementary starting with the 2017-18 school year.

“As I embark on this new journey, I look forward to working with the students and staff at Pine Tree Hill Elementary,” Jordan said.

Currently a fifth grade teacher at Jackson School, Jordan has been teaching for ten years and previously taught at Wateree Elementary School. She has served as the team leader for third and fifth grades and is trained in the Leader In Me model.

“I was extremely impressed with Ms. Jordan’s knowledge and understanding of the South Carolina instructional standards and how these standards need to be taught and assessed,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “She has an outstanding instructional background and is especially experienced in working with high-risk students.”

Jordan has served as a data team leader and PBIS team leader. She also has received a 21st Century grant and worked in the Boys and Girls Afterschool Program as well as served as Jackson’s Relay for Life team captain.

She received bachelor of arts, master of arts in teaching and master of education in educational administration degrees from the University of South Carolina.