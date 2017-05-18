KCSD to break ground for three new elementary schools Monday

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will break ground Monday for its three new elementary schools approved by voters in November’s $129 million referendum.

“This is an exciting time,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We have been able to move relatively quickly with the architectural work and other initial necessary pieces due to the school board’s decision to plan ahead and use designs that are similar to the school we constructed at Jackson.”

Camden Elementary School’s groundbreaking will be held at 9 a.m. Monday on Laurens Street where the former Camden Middle and Camden High schools were located. Approximately 40 students, administrators, teachers and members of the school’s CEP (Camden Elementary Partners) and SIC (School Improvement Council) will walk around the corner from the school’s current campus to join Kershaw County School Board members and district administrators in breaking ground.

Lugoff Elementary School (LES) will break ground on its current campus at 10 a.m. LES students, administrators, teachers and the PTO president will participate in this groundbreaking with school board members and district administrators.

The third groundbreaking will be held at Wateree Elementary School at 11 a.m. where teachers, administrators and students as well as school board members and district administrators will participate in the traditional ceremony to indicate the beginning of a construction project.

The three elementary schools will cost approximately $21 million each to build. Construction on the three projects should be finished in December of 2018.

Schedule for Groundbreakings on Monday, May 22: