FRIEND OF LAW ENFORCEMENT” HONORED

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation (KCSF), along with members of Leonard Price’s family, awarded the 2017 “Leonard Price Friend of Law Enforcement Award” to Cheryl Jones of Camden.

“Cheryl Jones has worked to turn her family tragedy into good for this community,” said Steve Zobel, Chair of the KCSF. “Jones’ son Brandon was killed by a drunk driver. Since then, Jones has volunteered to help work for tougher DUI laws and volunteer with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD).”

Along with serving as the local chapter contact for MADD, Jones has attended court hearings to ensure DUI laws are enforced and she has participated in the monthly Law Enforcement Network luncheons to support Kershaw County’s efforts to crack down on drunk/impaired driving.

“Cheryl Jones has spent a lot of time in the courtroom monitoring DUI and felony DUI cases,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Cheryl made sure that we and the other law enforcement agencies were doing all we could to successfully conclude a DUI prosecution. When she brought to our attention something that needed to be tightened up, we worked on fixing it. Cheryl is well deserving of this award.”

The KCSF annual Friend of Law Enforcement Award is named after the late Leonard L. Price, who was a resident of the North Central area of Kershaw County. Price invested heavily in supporting law enforcement and education throughout South Carolina. And sadly, both Cheryl Jones and Leonard Price’s family know the pain of losing a child to a drunk driver.

Kathy Price – Stitt who lives in Kershaw County and serves on the KCSF board is a daughter of Leonard Price. Kathy and her two children were hit by a drunk driver when her children were young. Kathy and Cab Stitt’s daughter, Sarah, died.

“Thank you Cheryl Jones for your work helping others who have tragically lost a loved one to a drunk driver. I know the pain never fully goes away,” said Kathy Price – Stitt.

Like Jones, Kathy and Cab Stitt have used their tragic experience to help others. They started the Angel’s Touch Ministry to help those grieving the loss of a child. Anyone interested in this ministry may contact Kathy and Cab Stitt (803) 432-3173 for more information.

About the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization established to support the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Donations are tax deductible. For more information visit the Foundation’s Facebook page or email kcsf911@gmail.com.