Duke Energy Working to Control Lake Levels

The Catawba River Basin has seen significant stream flows from the latest storm event. Fishing Creek and Cedar Creek Hydro stations will open floodgates to manage the runoff throughout the basin. Lake Wateree is currently at 97.98 and slowly increasing. Lake Wateree will begin spilling Friday but is not expected to exceed 102.5 feet under current conditions. As always, we encourage those living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions. We will provide additional updates if conditions change. Updated lake levels are available any time at www.duke-energy.com/lakes or by calling 800-829-5253.