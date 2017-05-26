Camden Police Looking for Suspect in Thursday Afternoon Armed Robbery

The Camden Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Thursday afternoon at the Title Max on West DeKalb Street in Camden.  The suspect is described as a black male around six feet tall and weighing between a hundred and sixty and a hundred and eighty pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  The suspect was wearing dark pants with white stripes, a grey hoody sweatshirt and black shiny lace up boots.  No one was injured in the robbery.  Anyone with information should contact the Camden Police Department at 425-6035.

