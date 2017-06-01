Johnny Deal Named New Marketing and Communications Director for KershawHealth

KershawHealth has named Johnny Deal as Marketing, Communications and Social Media Coordinator. Johnny brings strong leadership skills as well as an expertise in social media, communications and community relations. Johnny will be responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive social media marketing and communications program to enhance KershawHealth’s image and position within the marketplace, and promote our reputation for outstanding quality. A graduate of Winthrop College, Johnny was employed by First Palmetto Bank in Camden for over 28 years and served as its Vice President of Data Processing from 1990 through 2013. More recently Johnny was with Graham Realty as a Real Estate Agent and Property Manager. He established BowTie Photography in 2013.

Johnny’s involvement in the community has been very strong for many years. He has received recognition from the United Way (Jack Watson Award 2015); Winthrop University (AlgernonSydney-Sullivan Award 2014); Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce (President’s Award 2010); Camden Rotary Club (Rotarian of the Year 2002 and 2007); and Camden Jaycees (Jaycee of the Year 1988, 1989, 1996). Johnny currently serves on the City of Camden Planning Commission and treasurer of the Lake Wateree Association. He has also served on the Habitat for Humanity Board, United Way Board, and the Community Medical Clinic Board and is a graduate of Leadership Kershaw County.