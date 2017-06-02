Due to a recent influx in suspicious cases of the canine distemper virus, The Kershaw County Humane Society will temporarily suspend canine intakes and adoptions beginning Thursday, June 2nd until every dog at The Humane Society has been tested and cleared of the virus.

Since April, The Kershaw County Humane Society has seen seven highly suspicious cases of the canine distemper virus with one case positively confirmed. After consulting with a veterinarian expert on shelter medicine, temporarily suspending canine intakes and adoptions will allow The Humane Society to control, treat, and prevent the virus from spreading.

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and central nervous system of dogs only. The virus is preventable by routine, annual vaccinations.

Kershaw County will notify the public when The Kershaw County Humane Society has been cleared of the virus and has resumed canine intakes and adoptions.