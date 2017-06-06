KCSD cafeteria employees receive culinary training

School may be out for the students, but for 40 Kershaw County School District (KCSD) nutrition and school food service employees, this is a week to learn.

KCSD cafeteria employees are participating in training this week with professional chefs to receive in-depth culinary training as well as marketing and promotion ideas.

Funded by a grant from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation, sessions cover food preparation techniques such as proper cutting, cleaning and equipment use. Employees are also receiving classroom instruction on nutrition, meal planning and production.

The program is part of a partnership with Culinary Partners, Eat Smart Move More SC, Clemson Extension and the University of South Carolina.

Training is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

