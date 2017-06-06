KERSHAW COUNTY TO HOLD FREE CANINE DISTEMPER VACCINATION CLINICS

Due to a recent influx in suspicious cases of the canine distemper virus, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will hold several canine distemper vaccinations clinics across Kershaw County this month. The vaccination is free, but available only on a “first come, first serve” basis.

June 12, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Fire Station

June 14, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Bethune Fire Station

June 16, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Cassatt Fire Station

June 20, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Charlotte Thompson Fire Station

June 22, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Flat Rock Fire Station

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and central nervous system of dogs only. The virus is preventable by routine, annual vaccinations. However, Kershaw County cannot guarantee that any animal receiving the canine distemper vaccination will not contract canine distemper.