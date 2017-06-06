KERSHAW COUNTY TO HOLD FREE CANINE DISTEMPER VACCINATION CLINICS

Due to a recent influx in suspicious cases of the canine distemper virus, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will hold several canine distemper vaccinations clinics across Kershaw County this month. The vaccination is free, but available only on a “first come, first serve” basis.
June 12, 2017
9:00am – 12:00pm
Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Fire Station
June 14, 2017
9:00am – 12:00pm
Bethune Fire Station
June 16, 2017
9:00am – 12:00pm
Cassatt Fire Station
June 20, 2017
9:00am – 12:00pm
Charlotte Thompson Fire Station
June 22, 2017
9:00am – 12:00pm
Flat Rock Fire Station
Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and central nervous system of dogs only. The virus is preventable by routine, annual vaccinations. However, Kershaw County cannot guarantee that any animal receiving the canine distemper vaccination will not contract canine distemper.