KCSD students have opportunities for summer learning

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) is offering students several learning opportunities this summer

“Although school is out for summer, we encourage students to use this time to continue expanding their knowledge base,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We’ve put together a variety of resources to help with that learning process.”

For the sixth straight year, KCSD high school students (including eighth graders who are taking English I) are participating in the “One Book, Everyone Reads” program. This year’s summer reading book is The Testing All students will take a quiz for a minor grade in early September based on the novel. Author Joelle Charbonneau will visit each high school this fall to conduct writing workshops with students.

The district has set up a special section on its website (http://www.kcsdschools.net/summer) for summer reading including information about additional requirements for honors students and book choices for middle school students’ summer reading. The website also includes information about the Strive For Five program for middle and high school students to encourage them to read at least five books this summer and a similar Win With 10 for elementary students to read ten books. In addition, information on how to access free eBooks is included, which KCSD officials say are easy to access and use.

High school students can also access Summer Enrichment for High School with APEX online classes to help them master and reinforce skills for a variety of core subjects in English, math, social studies and science through this website. Students will receive a minor grade of 100 in the fall for completion of the core content subject’s material. Online assistance with the SAT, ACT, GED and ACCUPLACER assessments is also available.

Morgan said that the district is also interested in student fitness and has partnered with the Kershaw County Recreation Department to open the Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (LEMS) gym for middle and high school students age 12 to 18. The LEMS gym will be open every Monday until July 31 with girls participating from 6 to 7 p.m. and boys from 7 to 8 p.m.

The first day of school for KCSD students for the 2017-18 school year is Thursday, Aug. 17.