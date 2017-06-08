School Approves Letter of Intent for KershawHealth to Provide Athletic Training Services for High Schools

The Kershaw County School Board Tuesday evening approved a letter of intent to seek agreement with KershawHealth for provision of athletic training services to all three high schools in Kershaw county. Dr. Frank Morgan, school superintendent says the agreement will benefit Kershaw county high school athletes. Morgan credited the administration of KershawHealth in helping develop the agreement. The Moore Clinic in Columbia will be a tertiary partner in the agreement but Kershaw Health will be the lead partner in providing training services. Previously the Moore Clinic provided training services for Lugoff-Elgin High and KershawHealth provided training services for Camden and North Central High Schools.