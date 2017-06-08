More on Partnership to Provide Athletic Training Services for School District

KershawHealth, in collaboration with Camden Bone and Joint and Palmetto Health, has developed a comprehensive plan to provide district-wide training and orthopedic services and support to all three Kershaw County School District (KCSD) high schools. During its regular meeting on June 6, 2017, the Kershaw County School Board voted to approve an offer for athletic training services for the 2017-18 school year. A summary of this plan includes:

 Board certified orthopedic surgeons or sports medicine physicians for all home varsity football games provided by Camden Bone and Joint.

 School staff, including Athletic Trainers, will have off-site access to physicians via cell phone for other varsity sports, JV or away events, tournaments, games and practices. Students will have priority in-office access during business hours, plus after-hours access via Urgent Care or Emergency Room as needed. Board certified orthopedic surgeons or sports medicine physician(s) will be available on call 24/7 as needed.

 KershawHealth and Palmetto Health will collaboratively provide two (2) full-time certified Athletic Trainers year-round. This coverage will focus on KCSD’s three high schools, though additional time to assist with middle school football and wrestling is anticipated.

 Local pre-participation physical examinations for middle and high school athletes will be offered in conjunction with school nurses, athletic trainers and area physicians.

 Saturday “Black & Blue” clinics will be offered locally during the football season. Concussion Clinics are planned throughout the year. These clinics will be staffed and facilitated by board certified physicians.

 KershawHealth will contribute to each school athletic booster club for miscellaneous student supplies and equipment.

According to Terry Gunn, Market President and CEO for KershawHealth, “We have been working with the School Board, Principals, Athletic Directors, Coaches and Athletic Trainers to understand how we can best serve our student athletes. We believe this collaborative approach brings the very best of local, high quality healthcare services from KershawHealth and Camden Bone & Joint, backed by the comprehensive tertiary services of Palmetto Health.”

Jason Wimberly, athletic trainer manager, leads Palmetto Health’s program which cares for approximately 20,000 student athletes within the high school and collegiate athletic settings across the Midlands. Wimberly said, “Palmetto Health is glad to add their expertise to this community and its student athletes. In order for athletes to reach their full potential, we have to provide access to necessary resources like onsite athletic trainers. This plan will assist athletes in injury prevention and help them safely return to play.”

Camden Bone and Joint’s Principal Partner Dr. Andrew Piasecki said, “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to be on the sidelines supporting our student athletes and their families in all three high schools. Since moving here 10+ years ago, I’ve always envisioned CB&J expanding our services across the county. As President of the SC Orthopedic Association, I also have an extensive network of surgeons and related professionals across the state when needed. I believe that our partnership will make Kershaw County a model for athletic services very soon, and I can’t wait to see that vision become reality.”

KCSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan expressed his appreciation and excitement for the collaborative approach this agreement provides. “This is a great example of local entities working together in good-faith to enhance services for our student athletes,” said Morgan following Tuesday’s school board meeting. He added, “It’s a real win-win for our community. “