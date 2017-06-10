Boil Water Advisory for Parts of Camden Monday Morning

The City of Camden has issued a boil water advisory some areas of Camden for this Monday in conjunction with a water line shut down while a new water line is installed. The neighborhoods affected include Crickle Creek, Sunny Hill, Sandy Springs as well as Springdale Stables and Highway 97 north of Boykin Road to the Masonic Lodge. The City of Camden is advising water customers in those areas to vigorously boil their water for one full minute before using for drinking, cooking or making ice. The advisory goes into effect at nine Monday morning. Following construction work the lines will be flushed and samples collected for analysis. The City of Camden will inform customers in affected neighborhoods when the boil water advisory will be lifted.