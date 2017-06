A Lugoff man was killed around 3:30 Saturday morning in a traffic accident on Highway 34. ¬†Kershaw County coroner David West says that 40 year old Paul Travis Reynolds ran off the side of the road and hit a number of trees. ¬†His vehicle was found around five Saturday morning. West said that Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. West said the accident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the highway patrol.