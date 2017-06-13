KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT

In the coming weeks, Kershaw County Library will be collecting input from the community to help develop a new strategic plan to prioritize and enhance its core programs and services. All Kershaw County residents are invited to participate.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Camden Library, 1304 Broad Street. The Library encourages any interested citizen to attend to share feedback regarding the future of the library.

An online survey will be available beginning June 19 on the library’s website at www.kershawcountylibrary.org. Print copies will also be available at all library locations for those without access to the internet.

As library services in Kershaw County began over 200 years ago, the Library has a strong tradition on which to draw. The new Strategic Plan will guide the Library’s effort to use its resources for the maximum benefit to the community, extending their tradition of service well into the future.