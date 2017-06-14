County Council Gives Final Approval to Budget

Kershaw County Council passed third and final reading of the county budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. The total spending plan comes to around $41 million. Council approved a number of amendments on third reading but an amendment to fund an additional school resource officer for the Kershaw County School District and increase funding for the 5th District Solicitor’s Office failed. Council did restore funding for crossing guards at Blaney Elementary and Stover Middle School. The amended budget also changed funding sources for additional fields to be built at the West Wateree recreational complex. The budget was approved on a six to one vote with councilman Jimmy Jones casting the no vote.