Motorcyclist Running 150 MPH+ Arrested Following High Speed Pursuit

During the early morning hours of June 10, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office traffic officer arrested Thomas Edward Carraway, III (23) who lives on Zachary Rd. in Sumter, SC following a high speed pursuit on I-20 in Kershaw County. Carraway was charged with speeding in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension (3rd) offense, failure to stop for a blue light and habitual offender.

“The public should be relieved to know that this repeat offender is already out of jail and back on the street,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Maybe a little jail time would do him some good since leniency has done nothing to make him change his ways.”

Shortly after 2:30am on June 10, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office traffic officer was monitoring traffic on I-20 near Elgin, SC when he clocked two motorcycles travelling at 115mph heading eastbound toward Florence, SC. The deputy pulled out and attempted to stop the motorcycles. The drivers of both cycles fled at a very high rate of speed.

As the two motorcyclists continued to flee, one of them attempted to exit I-20 at the US601 exit and the deputy called out that he thought that motorcyclist had wrecked. The second motorcyclist continued to flee eastbound on I-20. A second KCSO deputy who was not far behind checked on and confirmed that the motorcyclist who had exited I-20 at Exit 92 had in fact wrecked. He has since been identified and will be arrested. The original pursuing deputy continued to chase Carraway whose speed exceeded 150 mph. Carraway eventually stopped near mile marker 101 and was arrested without further incident. Subsequent to Carraway’s arrest, the deputy found a small quantity of marijuana in a compartment under the motorcycle seat.

Carraway was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and has been released on bond. The second suspect, identified as Marco Lorenzo Johnson (24) who lives in Dalzell, SC, will be arrested after he recuperates from the injuries he received when he wrecked.

Carraway has previously been arrested for grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen goods, DUI, open container, public disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving under suspension, breach of peace, threatening the life of a public official, contempt of magistrates, court, strong arm robbery and giving false information.