Lugoff-Elgin Offensive Lineman Wyatt Campbell commits to play for the Gamecocks

The wait is over, and it was a quick one. Wyatt Campbell of Lugoff-Elgin High School has committed to play with the University of South Carolina. On Thursday after a 7 on 7 Wyatt spoke with local media and made it official with his commitment. The three star 2018 commit was offered by South Carolina just last Friday. The 6’6 285 pound lineman wanted to get his decision out the way early in order to focus on his play and studies. Wyatt received some 17 Division I offers including his other top two schools in NC State and Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks now have 8 commits including 4 offensive lineman in the 2018 class.