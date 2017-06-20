Two “Bloods” Caught with Weed and Stolen Handgun

On the night of June 16, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Denzel Dixon (22) who lives on Hampton Street in Camden, SC and Michael Gary (26) who lives on Laurens Street in Camden. Dixon was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Gary was charged with possession of a stolen pistol.

Denzel Dixon

At about 10:00pm on June 16, 2017 a KCSO narcotics investigator and another deputy were observing activity at the Camden West Inn located at 850 Highway 1 South when they observed a silver Honda in the parking lot of the Camden West Inn, occupied by two males later identified as Gary and Dixon. The two deputies who were on foot in the area approached the Honda and detected the odor of marijuana. Gary and Dixon were smoking marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Michael Gary

The deputies asked the two men to exit the vehicle and ultimately searched the Honda. During the course of the search the deputies discovered and seized about 5 ounces of marijuana and a Taurus 9mm handgun which was fully loaded and was reported stolen out of Darlington County.

Dixon admitted to the possession of the marijuana and later stated that he sold marijuana which was his reason for being at the Camden West Inn. Gary admitted to possession of the handgun which he said he purchased “on the street.”

Subsequent to their arrests it was determined that both men are documented “Blood” gang members. Both men were wearing “Blood” colors and admitted to being “Bloods.”

Gary and Dixon were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Gary has previously been arrested for burglary (numerous counts), discharging a firearm, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery (2nd degree), malicious injury to personal property, breaking into motor vehicles, simple possession of marijuana and shoplifting.

Dixon has previously been arrested for petty larceny (numerous counts), criminal conspiracy, breaking into motor vehicles (numerous counts), burglary and simple possession of marijuana.