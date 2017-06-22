Brand New sports programming coming this Fall on KOOL 102.7

This High School Football season KOOL 102.7 and Startime 1590 will roll out brand new sports programming. Monday nights at 6pm will be the return of the Locker Room Sports Show held LIVE on location at the Gadgets in Lugoff. The show will focus mainly on local High School football, around the county and the Midlands as well as talk on the Clemson Tigers, USC Gamecocks and the Carolina Panthers. Tyler Cupp will return as host and will have Nathan Martin as board engineer/producer. The show will also feature multiple rotating guest hosts and interviews each week from around the community and state. Additionally, there will be an all new live and local High School Scoreboard show hosted by Joe Johnson, which will follow the football games each Friday Night. The program will give up to date scores from around the state and also include guests like coaches and media folks. It will air 10-midnight each Friday night.

Also returning this fall will be other sports programming like Tiger Calls with Dabo Swinney, Panther Talk, Carolina Calls with Will Muschamp and the High School Coaches Hour featuring all 3 Kershaw County Football coaches. Stay tuned.

The Locker Room Sports Show returns Monday July 3rd at 6pm. Listen on radio, online or the mobile app each and every Monday night.