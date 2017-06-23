Elgin Man Arrested on Child Pornorgraphy Charges

An Elgin man was arrested Thursday and faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.  Fifty one year old Thomas Turner is being charged with one count of second degree  sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.  Turner is accused of distribution and possession child pornography.  Turner was arrested by investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

