LEHS dance team headed to national competition, Citrus Bowl

Pictured left to right (front row): Alexis Jackson, Jaidyn Grantham and Lauren Kramer. Back row left to right: Cheyenne Griggs, Katelyn Vandevander, Tyrese Neale, Coach Lindsay Alexander, Savannah Lewter, Kaitlyn Cook and Kaleigh Robinson. Not pictured: Isha Singh as well as assistant coaches Shannon Griggs and Meghan Semino.

Lugoff-Elgin High School’s (LEHS) dance team qualified for a bid to national competition and received an invitation to perform at the Citrus Bowl at a National Dance Alliance (NDA) camp this week.

LEHS Dance instructor Lindsay Alexander said along with the group awards, many of the dancers earned individual ribbons and certificates including Tyrese Neale who was named an All-American dancer. “I am so proud of them for their recognition, but most happy about the way they came together as a team to make this happen. They represented LE so well!”

The group received an average score of 44, more than the 40 points required to qualify for the nationals bid. In addition to the bid to compete at the NDA National Championships in Orlando, FL, the team also earned the Herkie Teamwork Award and an Excellent rating.

Individual honors included: