Kershaw County Deputies Equipped with Opiate Overdose Antidote

On June 23, 2017 all Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were trained to use and received Narcan nasal spray applicators which contain Naloxone and are designed to be administered to individuals who have overdosed on opiates.

A several million dollar federal grant administered by DHEC, DAODAS and the 5th Circuit Solicitors Office is funding training as well as the Narcan devices to law enforcement throughout South Carolina. Instructors from DHEC and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office conducted a training session at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office on June 23, 2017 that was given to all Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In 2016, over 6,400 people who had overdosed on opiates in SC were treated with the Narcan devices, likely saving their lives. Opiate overdoses are at an all-time high in South Carolina as well as in the United States, with over 30,000 people dying from opiate overdoses nationwide. Experts are projecting that if trends continue, opiate overdoses will kill more people than are killed in motor vehicle collisions.

The recent astronomical spike in opioid/opiate overdose deaths has been attributed to the over prescribing of pain medications containing opioids by some physicians. These drugs are so potent that many who use them become addicted and eventually turn to heroin when their doctor will no longer prescribe the pain medications. The heroin that is being sold on the streets is often adulterated with fentanyl or other fentanyl derivatives, substances that are 50-100 times stronger than heroin.

Since law enforcement officers frequently arrive at the scene of an overdose before emergency medical personnel, it was determined that training officers in the use of Narcan was prudent. “One does not have to be a drug addict to fall prey to overdoses,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Unsupervised children have gotten into prescription medications containing opioids and have ingested them causing overdoses. Additionally, some elderly persons suffering from dementia and who are on pain medications have inadvertently taken more than their prescribed dose. If our deputies can arrive on the scene of an overdose even 5 minutes before EMS arrives and can administer Naloxone to the patient, a life can be saved.”

Another serious concern for law enforcement is the exposure to opioids by law enforcement officers during drug enforcement operations or even during routine calls in which officers discover unknown white powder. Several uniformed and plainclothes officers in other states have had to be revived through the use of Naloxone when they were subjected to even a miniscule quantity of heroin containing fentanyl or other combinations of opiates. Law enforcement K9’s are also subject to inadvertent overdoses. Narcan will revive a K9 who has overdosed on some type of opioid.

“We hope to be able to save some lives through the use of Narcan by our deputies,” said Sheriff Matthews. “Although the “cure” rate for heroin addiction is only about 15%, we would like to give that 15% another chance by keeping them alive if they overdose.”