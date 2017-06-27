Suspected Motorcycle Gang Member Arrested after High Speed Pursuit

At about 8:30pm on June 26, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Jody David Fogle (44) whose last known address was on Convent Church Rd. in Leesville, SC after he lead Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews on a high speed chase on I-20 in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Sheriff Matthews had just completed a traffic stop on I-20 and had pulled back into traffic when he observed a motorcycle approaching him from the rear at a very high rate of speed. The motorcycle was being operated by Jody Fogle as it passed the sheriff’s unmarked patrol car. Sheriff Matthews was able to determine that the motorcycle was traveling at 101 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop by activating his blue lights and siren.

Fogle did not stop, but increased his speed to about 104 mph and continued eastbound on I-20 before exiting at the rest area on I-20 between US601 and US521. He was ultimately taken into custody coming out of the rest rooms at the rest area. He had in his possession and on his person several knives and a set of brass knuckles. He was wearing “Warlocks” colors when arrested and KCSO investigators are currently attempting to determine if he is a validated “Warlocks” outlaw motorcycle gang member.

Fogle has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested in the past for DUI (multiple offenses), simple assault and battery (multiple offenses), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (multiple offenses), disorderly conduct, violation of probation, accessory after the fact of a felony, marijuana possession (multiple offenses), driving under suspension (multiple offenses), contempt of circuit court, contempt of family court, possession of cocaine/meth, reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light (multiple offenses), possession of a firearm by convicted violent felon and speeding more than 25mph over limit.

Fogle is now facing charges of speeding 104/70, habitual offender, DUS 3rd offense and failure to stop for a blue light (3rd offense). He is currently being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.