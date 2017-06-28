County Council Debates S.R.O. Issue

Kershaw County Council Tuesday evening approved a line item transfer of just under $25,000 to partially fund a school resource officer for one of the schools in Camden but one member of council called the move political posturing. Earlier a motion to fully fund an S.R.O. failed on a three to three vote. The motion to fund a third of the cost an S.R.O. passed on a five to one vote with councilman Jimmy Jones casting the no vote. Councilmen favoring the partial funding of an S.R.O. said that the county would enter into talks with the school district and the City of Camden to fund the rest of the cost. Jones countered by saying that the school district has acted in good faith by funding two school resource officers and that the county should not have de-funded a third S.R.O. when they recently gave final reading to the county budget.