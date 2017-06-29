KERSHAW COUNTY REASSESSMENT NOTICES HAVE BEEN MAILED

As of June 23, 2017, Reassessment Notices have been mailed to all real property and mobile home owners within the county. The State of South Carolina mandates that every County conduct a reassessment every five years. Real property and mobile home owners have 90 days to appeal their assessment. The deadline to appeal is September 21, 2017.

If you have questions or would like to appeal your reassessment, please contact The Kershaw County Assessor’s Office by phone at 803.425.1523 or visit their office at The Kershaw County Government Center (515 Walnut Street, Camden, SC 29020). The Kershaw County Assessor’s Office is open and available to help Monday – Friday from 8:30am until 5:00pm.