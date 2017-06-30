Lugoff Fire Explorer Team #1 Again in State

On Saturday June 17, 2017, the Lugoff Fire Department Explorer Post competed in the annual SC Fire-Rescue Conference Firefighter Explorer Competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center taking first place in the State in Team Hose Deployment. The Lugoff Explorers also won First Place in the 2016 SC Fire-Rescue Conference Explorer Competition as well as this past May during the first-annual Fire Escape Explorer Competition at the SC Fire Academy. 14 teams and 62 individual Explorers competed in the statewide competition that involved team and individual segments of competition. The members of the Lugoff Explorer Team 2 that competed and won First-Place were Chandler Coleman, Colby Blizzard, Trey Stanfield, and Briana Gainey. Brianna Gainey also earned Second Place in the state in the Female Gear Donning Segment.

Several Lugoff Explorers also competed in the Individual Explorer Gear Donning segment including Brianna Gainey, Colby Blizzard, Chandler Coleman, Heath Erwin, Alvin Branham, and Skylar Atkinson. This segment required each Explorer to properly and quickly don all turnout gear and an air pack while being timed from beginning to completion. Over 800 people gathered in front of the Convention Center to observe the competition.

“Our Explorers work very hard throughout the year preparing for these competitions. It is an honor to have such a fantastic Explorer group in the state and certainly a privilege to train such dedicated young people in the fire service. I appreciate the Advisors who spend so much time leading these youth in our profession. Our community should be proud of our Explorers and the outstanding dedication they display to keep winning these competitions” Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray stated.

The SC Fire-Rescue Conference ran from June 14-17 and consisted of hands-on and classroom training, vendor hall displays, speaking forums, and competitions. The training conference is an annual event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and is held in conjunction with the SC Fire Chief’s Conference each June. This is the fourth year Lugoff Fire-Rescue has been asked by the SC Firefighter’s Association to coordinate the Explorer Competition during the annual state training conference.