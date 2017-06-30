Key Safety Points for Fireworks Use

We hope you have tremendous fun with the fireworks this holiday. To promote your safety and the safety of those who are enjoying these fireworks, here are some quick safety tips to help protect you and the ones you love:

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case a fire starts in the area-especially during dry conditions we often see in our community

Fireworks are explosives and must be used carefully- never discharge a device towards another person

discharge a device towards another person Never put your body OVER the device when lighting or after lighting the fuse

Keep flammable and combustible liquids and materials away from the location of the fireworks (such as gasoline or propane tanks)

Adults must supervise children at all times-especially during the use of hand-held fireworks such as sparklers

Fireworks can ignite clothes on fire-keep them away from your body

Fireworks can remain very hot even after the device has burnt out

Drop all spent fireworks into a bucket of water to make sure they are extinguished

Do not pick up a “dud” firework until at least 20 minutes have past then soak it in water-it could still detonate

Avoid homemade fireworks and explosive devices-they kill!

Save your alcohol until after the show- fireworks and alcohol don’t mix!

Obey local laws where you live concerning fireworks

Fireworks must only be used outdoors

Know your fireworks by reading the label for proper use

Protect your eyes when lighting fireworks-use safety glasses if possible

Keep a phone close by to call 911 for emergencies

Remember, YOU are responsible for any fires or damage from fireworks regardless of where the fire or damage occurs- watch where they fall