FIND WALDO IN CAMDEN, SC!

Where’s Waldo? In Camden, South Carolina, of course! The famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five different local businesses throughout our community this July. Those who spot him can win prizes, including buttons, book coupons and more. From Schmucker’s Amish General Store at 1040A Broad Street to Ole Timey Meat Market at 405 Rutledge Street, and from Littlefield Growers at 907 Broad Street to Sweet Repeats at 1104 Campbell Street Waldo figures will be well hidden in local business establishments. Find Waldo is a great summer vacation activity, and a wonderful way for residents to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community. *All 25 participating businesses are listed below!

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Camden, SC!” passport with the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. The first 125 Waldo seekers to get their passports stamped or signed at ten or more sites can bring their passports back to Books on Broad and Coffee to collect prizes. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers to enter in a grand prize drawing on Monday, July 31, 4-5 pm, with the top prize being a pre-paid $100 credit card donated by First Citizens Bank of Camden!

This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Where’s Waldo? books. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes swept the world in the late eighties, and since then have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves the world over. There are now over 67 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo and his cast of wandering companions. To celebrate such a special milestone, Waldo’s friend Wenda will also be hiding in Books on Broad and Coffee here in Camden, SC! Participants of Find Waldo Local will have double the fun searching for both Waldo and Wenda all month long.

Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is once again teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and 250 independent bookstores all across the country, including Books on Broad and Coffee in Camden, SC, for some hide-and-seek fun as well as to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Camden, SC, call Books on Broad and Coffee at 803-713-7323.

*All 25 participating businesses: