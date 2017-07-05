Powers to be new assistant principal at Doby’s Mill Elementary

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees selected Alana Powers to serve as the assistant principal for Doby’s Mill Elementary School.

“I am so excited about working with the Doby’s Mill students, faculty and community,” Powers said. “I feel honored and blessed to be given this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”

Powers has been teaching at Camden Elementary School (CES) since 2005, most recently as a fourth grade teacher. She also taught at Jackson and Pine Tree Hill Elementary in her 18-year career.

“Mrs. Powers has a very comprehensive instructional background and has taught all elementary grades at some point in her career,” said Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Frank Morgan. “I know she will be a great addition to the Doby’s Mill family.”

Powers was selected as Camden Elementary School’s teacher of the year and first alternate for the KCSD teacher of the year in 2013. She is national board certified and certified as a SC teacher evaluator as well as has served as a team leader and on the PBIS leadership team at CES.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University and Masters of Education degrees from Lesley University and Southern Wesleyan University.

Married to Will, Powers has three sons. She is replacing John Folger who accepted a principal position in another school district.