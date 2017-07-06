Cobb Leaving FAC to Become Director of Harbison Theatre

Kristin Cobb, who has been the executive director of the Fine Arts Centre of Kershaw County for the past ten years has been named the new director of the Harbison theatre at Midlands Technical College. Cobb will begin as director of the Harbison Theatre on August 1st. Cobb replaces Katie Fox as director of the Harbison Theatre. Cobb first joined the Fine Arts Centre in 2004 as marketing director and became executive director in 2007. Cobb said that she feels fortunate to have been part of the FAC adding that great things have been accomplished over the years. Cobb calls assuming the helm at the Harbison Theatre a great opportunity. The board of the Fine Arts Centre plans to name an interim director and form a search committee to look for a new permanent director.