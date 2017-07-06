Energy Efficient Lighting Improvements to Exit 98 Ramps and Corridor

The City of Camden is pleased to announce the completion of a new, energy efficient lighting project at the Interstate 20 interchange with US-521 at Exit 98. Camden’s Exit 98 is now the only lighted exit on Interstate 20 between Florence and Columbia’s Clemson Road exit.

Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford said: “This project is just another example of how the City of Camden is inviting people in. These lights out at the highway say, ‘We’re here and you are welcome.’”

New light poles were installed along each of the ramps at Exit 98 and north along US-521 toward Century Boulevard, for a total of 49. All are equipped with LED fixtures meant to significantly reduce energy costs. Each lighting fixture is rated to withstand extreme temperatures and at least 100,000 hours. At an average of 12 hours of illumination a day, each fixture is expected to last roughly 22 years.

Economic Development/Tourism Director Suzi Sale said: “Camden is steadily becoming a more popular destination for tourists, and we also have students and workers traveling from nearby communities to Camden during all hours of the day. The City of Camden has taken a remarkable initiative to increase the attractiveness and accessibility of our southern gateway.”

Camden Fire Chief John T. Bowers said: “The new highway lights are not only a welcoming addition to one of Camden’s major entrances, but are also a welcome addition in the way of safety. Having this area illuminated will add to the safety of motorists every night and will help reduce accidents during times of fog and rain. This proactive approach hopefully will serve our motoring public and also keep our Firefighters and other first responders safe.”

Under the direction of the City’s Public Works Director Tom Couch and supervised by Electric Department Superintendent Jerry Marthers, the project took about one year to plan and receive approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The City worked with consulting engineer Southeastern Consulting Engineers Inc. from Charlotte, NC. Lee Electrical Construction Inc., from Aberdeen, NC, was awarded the contract to start work on Feb 13, 2017 with a contract finish date of June 30.

Public Works Director Tom Couch said: “The City and Southeastern have enjoyed a solid working relationship for over 25 years. And the City is very satisfied with the work performed by Lee Electrical, who completed the project on June 15th, 15 days ahead of schedule.”