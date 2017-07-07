Duke Engergy Presents Check to FAC

The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) recently received an $9,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Rick Jiran, Vice President of Community Relations for Duke Energy South Carolina presented the check tooutgoing FAC Executive Director Kristin Cobb during the Arts Arising program last month.

Through its grants, the Duke Energy Foundation supports local non-profits who make a contribution to the communities in which they live through programs, services and the economic impact they have on the community in which they serve. The FAC is a proven contributor to the community’s economic development by keeping a vibrant culture for residents and tourists to the area. The Center is a hub of activity and a gem here in Kershaw County that is treasured.

“The arts open a window to the world for our communities,” said Rick Jiran. “This is why we invest in organizations and initiatives that provide access to and encourage an appreciation of the arts and culture.”