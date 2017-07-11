Camden – Kershaw County Tourism Partners Release “Guide to Outdoor Life in Kershaw County”

The Camden – Kershaw County Tourism Partnership announces that their new 70-page digital Guide to Outdoor Life in Kershaw County is live and available for free use at ClassicallyCarolina.com/outdoors. The guide highlights 34 outdoor life experiences in Kershaw County, including outdoor activities for families, where to hike, paddle and bicycle (road and mountain biking), as well as the best spots in the region for hunting, fishing and camping.

“Kershaw County is such a great place to live, prosper, worship and raise families,” said Julian Burns, chairman of Kershaw County Council, in making the announcement. “Our sports, boating, hunting, fishing, horses and a premiere road course and kart track–all attractions for enthusiasts of every stripe–are here in abundance.”

Kershaw County has thousands of acres of parks, public lands and other natural areas. The guide, which is available online, highlights major Kershaw County attractions like The Wateree River and Lake Wateree and the South Carolina Equine Park; and includes insider tips and information on best times to visit for each attraction. It also includes routes for off-road bike rides suitable for kids at Goodale State Park, shooting sports at Hermitage Farm Sporting, golf at White Pines Golf Club and moderate hiking on the Battle of Camden trail. Each attraction in the guide is listed with information on costs, hours of operation, crowds, facility and accessibility information for easy outing and trip planning.

“The project is designed to highlight the great outdoor recreational opportunities in Kershaw County and attract residents and visitors to experience the region’s spectacular natural beauty,” said county administrator Vic Carpenter. “The digital guide is cost-efficient and can be easily updated.”

The guide was researched and compiled by outdoor recreation specialist Scott Lynch of Blaze who personally engaged in each of the experiences presented in the guide. The project, led by Joe Eason, director of the Kershaw County Recreation Department, Suzi Sale, director of the Camden-Kershaw County Tourism Partnership, and county administrator Vic Carpenter is a collaborative effort between Kershaw County and the City of Camden.

“The growing success of our ‘Yakking the River’ event on the Wateree River each year encouraged us to highlight and promote the outstanding recreational opportunities we have here,” said Eason. “This a great online tool for locals and visitors alike, and we will add to and refresh information periodically.”

“Blessed with incredible natural bounty and beauty, Kershaw County’s natural resources are essential for economic development and contribute significantly to our local economy,” said Sale. “Consumer spending, tax revenues generated and job creation make outdoor life a significant economic sector we want to continue to grow in Kershaw County.”

Visit the following sites to access and download the Guide to Outdoor Life in Kershaw County online at ClassicallyCarolina.co m/outdoors , the Kershaw County Recreation Department and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center .