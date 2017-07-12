Palmetto Citizens F.C.U. to Open Branch in Camden

It was announced earlier this week that Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union plans to open a branch in Camden. The branch will be located on a one and a half acre site at the corner of Battleship Road and West DeKalb Street in Camden. Palmetto Citizens has been working with the City of Camden on the project and the branch is scheduled to open in early summer of 2018. Palmetto Citizens was founded in 1936 and currently serves over sixty-three thousand members from thirteen locations in the midlands and has over forty A.T.M.s in the midlands.