Gardner to be new principal at Mt. Pisgah Elementary School

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees Tuesday selected Britt Gardner to serve as the principal for Mt. Pisgah Elementary School.

“Mr. Gardner has a strong practical background in instructional leadership and the use of data,” Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Frank Morgan said. “He is well connected to the North Central area through both work experience and family and will do an outstanding job.”

Serving as the assistant principal for Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (LEMS) since 2012, Gardner has taught at all levels for 11 years including being a physical education and weight training teacher at North Central High School for three years.

During his time as part of the leadership team at LEMS, the school has renewed its designation as a “School to Watch” twice and improved its overall state school report card rating to an “Excellent.”

Gardner was also the lead administrative person who oversaw the successful implementation of co-teaching at LEMS, a program which maximizes general education opportunities for all students.

He received a bachelor of science degree from the Citadel and a master of science degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.

With this transition, LEMS administrative assistant Cody Strong will replace Gardner as the school’s assistant principal on a one-year interim basis. LEMS teacher Tammy Small will be the school’s new administrative assistant on a one-year interim basis.