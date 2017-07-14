Saving Money on Three New Elementary Schools

Recently the Kershaw County School Board approved guaranteed maximum prices for three new elementary schools. The idea says Dr. Frank Morgan, Kershaw County school superintendent is to build the new Lugoff, Wateree and Camden elementary schools and prevent cost overruns. Morgan says instead of using the design, bid then build method that architects and contractors have been working together from the start to find ways of lowering the cost of the three new elementary schools. He adds that having architects and contractors working together from the start means that the projects have gotten underway earlier than in the past. Morgan says by using construction management at risk the district has already saved around a million and a half dollars in costs per school.